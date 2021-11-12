Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

