TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $7.78. TORM shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,280 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

Get TORM alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -343.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.