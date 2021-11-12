Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$121.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.61.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$113.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$84.61 and a one year high of C$113.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $547,874 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

