Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 10,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,856,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$412,249,499.90.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,448.00.

TSE:TOU opened at C$45.50 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$16.47 and a one year high of C$48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOU. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.54.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

