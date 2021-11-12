TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.28) and the highest is ($0.06). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 640.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

