TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.28) and the highest is ($0.06). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 640.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
