TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.