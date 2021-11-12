Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 56,957 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 27,152% compared to the typical volume of 209 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYTO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. 3,477,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,934. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

