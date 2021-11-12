Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Trane Technologies worth $197,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.92.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.