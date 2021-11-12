Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

