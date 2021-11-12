TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAct Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of TransAct Technologies worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

