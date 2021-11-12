TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.93 on Thursday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

