TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAlta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

