TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $28.15. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 8,333 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $745.02 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.71.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

