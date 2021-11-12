Tree Island Steel Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
TSL stock opened at C$5.41 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.