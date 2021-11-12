Tree Island Steel Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSL stock opened at C$5.41 on Friday. Tree Island Steel has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

