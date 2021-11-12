Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 2,360,000 Shares

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.