Truist Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $110.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective upped by Truist from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

NYSE:APP traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 678,935 shares of company stock valued at $59,329,841.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

