Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.52. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after buying an additional 80,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 90,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

