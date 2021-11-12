Truist Securiti Comments on WestRock’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

WestRock stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -39.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

