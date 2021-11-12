Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

