Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.54.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
