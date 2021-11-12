TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.67 ($2.83).

Several equities analysts recently commented on TUI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:TUI traded down GBX 7.37 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226.23 ($2.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,413. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

