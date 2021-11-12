Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 6.2%

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) shares were down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 3,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 631,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.