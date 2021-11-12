Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 6.2%

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.49. 3,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 631,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Several analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Turing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

