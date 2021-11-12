TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$2.94. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 5,600 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$127.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

About TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

