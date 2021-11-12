U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will post $511.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the lowest is $503.88 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $455.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 109,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.