Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.
Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
