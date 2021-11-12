Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

