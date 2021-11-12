UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,698 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Umpqua worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

