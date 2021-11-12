UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Varonis Systems worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 1.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

