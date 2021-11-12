UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $7.04 Million Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 399,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NYSE:BVS opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

