UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 22,498 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

