UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 105,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 243,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in UBS Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in UBS Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

