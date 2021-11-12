UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

DPW stock opened at €56.39 ($66.34) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.97.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

