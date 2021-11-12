UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.11 ($15.42).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

