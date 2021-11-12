Uniper’s (UNPRF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

