United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.80.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $382.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

