Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Unitil worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Unitil stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

