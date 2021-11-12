Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,460 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $93,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $49,360,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $9,606,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 89.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 598.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.34 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

