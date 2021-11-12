Universal Display (OLED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED):

11/5/2021 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $285.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $258.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Universal Display had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Universal Display is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Universal Display was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Universal Display is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. The company’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability amid testing times remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives. However, chip shortage is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along with susceptibility to forex headwinds remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

10/5/2021 – Universal Display had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Universal Display had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. 5,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

