Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $246.02 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average of $200.66.
In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,330,111 shares of company stock valued at $533,999,017 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.