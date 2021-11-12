Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $246.02 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average of $200.66.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,330,111 shares of company stock valued at $533,999,017 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

