Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.66. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 65,020 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.