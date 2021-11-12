UREEQA Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and $178,634.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,916,930.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

