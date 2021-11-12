Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $837.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.43%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.