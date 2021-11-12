USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,104,000 after buying an additional 617,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,594,000.

Shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

