Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,959. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $64,841.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTZ. Stephens lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

