V-ID Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052945 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002656 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00224069 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011074 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090021 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars.
