Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 665,422 shares.The stock last traded at $80.95 and had previously closed at $81.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.