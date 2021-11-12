Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.