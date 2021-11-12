Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 20,421 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $42,696,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $21,735,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer by 72.1% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth $10,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

