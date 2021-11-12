Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 21,751 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.64% of iCAD worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

