Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.48% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $18,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

