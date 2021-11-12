Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 14,185 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSTI shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

